Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Syria crisis with Russia’s Putin over phone
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is going to discuss the escalation of the Syrian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation on April 12, RIA Novosti reports.
“We are concerned that Syria turned into a conflict space. I hope the crisis will be settled. Yesterday I talked with Trump, today I will hold a phone talk with Putin”, Erdogan said in his remarks in Ankara.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
