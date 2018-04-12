Government approves three investments programs worth $44,500,000, acting minister highlights economic activation

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The government has approved three investment programs, acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The total value of these programs is 21,5 billion drams [roughly 44,500,00 dollars] and 475 jobs will be created. Investments were made in winemaking, brandy production and light industry,” he said.

Karayan highlighted the fact that the programs include both local and foreign investments.

“This shows that there is economic activation in the recent period, and we hope the activation will continue in Armenia”.

The decisions enabled Ararat Wine Factory to use customs privileges for importing equipment and raw materials, which the company will use in winemaking and brandy production.

860,000,000 drams are planned to be invested and up to 100 jobs will be created.

The government also granted ABC Textile a privilege of 3-year delay for VAT payments of imports.

ABC Textile will operate a plant in Artashat, with investment amounting more than 8 billion drams.

The same privilege was granted to another textile company – Anitex. The company will make nearly 8,6 billion drams investments.

