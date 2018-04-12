Tsarukyan faction to announce its position on Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for prime minister in coming days

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Tsarukyan faction of the Armenian Parliament will hold a session in coming days chaired by head of the faction Gagik Tsarukyan during which the issue of the candidate for the prime minister to be nominated by the ruling political force will be discussed, Tsarukyan faction MP Iveta Tonoyan told Armenpress, in response to a question whether they are going to support RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the PM or not.

The MP said the Republican Party only in the evening of April 11 announced that they will nominate party leader Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the prime minister, therefore, the Tsarukyan faction didn’t have any discussion on this issue yet. “I think that discussion will be held in the coming days, the faction will hold a session chaired by Gagik Tsarukyan. We will discuss the issue of the candidate for the PM, will make a decision, and you will see our voting”, Tonoyan said.

After the session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia on April 11, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov announced that the party will propose the Board to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the prime minister. Sharmazanov assured that no one else’s candidacy except from that of Serzh Sargsyan has been discussed.

On April 9 Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system. On the same day Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as 4th President of Armenia. The government has resigned, but the PM and ministers will continue fulfilling their duties as acting PM and ministers before the new government is formed. The election of the PM will be held in the Parliament on April 17.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan