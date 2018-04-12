Artsakh state minister receives deputy finance minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. State minister of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on April 12 held a meeting with deputy finance minister of Armenia Davit Ananyan, the Artsakh ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the deputy finance minister briefed on the purpose of his visit, stating that they are going to convey the positive experience of reforms carried out in Armenia in a number of directions of tax system development to their Artsakh partners in the upcoming meetings.

Artsakh’s state minister attached importance to these issues and highlighted that Artsakh’s joining to these reforms is a necessary process given the high level integration of tax fields of Artsakh and Armenia.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on issues relating to the adoption of Artsakh’s tax code and bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s finance minister Grigori Martirosyan and first deputy finance minister Artur Harutyunyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan