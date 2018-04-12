Artsakh develops B&B guesthouse development program

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The tourism department of Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism has developed a B&B (bad and breakfast) guesthouse development program, reports Armenpress.

Head of the tourism department Artak Grigoryan said the first stage of the program includes up to 15 communities of Artsakh’s Martakert and Shahumyan regions.

“The following communities were selected as they are located on the northern tourism route and Road Trail along the entire length of Artsakh. The program will be implemented by the assistance of Armenia’s Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development National Center and in cooperation with the Artsakh Investment Fund. There is already an agreement with the SME DNC on involvement of respective specialists”, Grigoryan said.

He also stated that the community residents interested in this program will pass respective lectures aimed at effectively organizing the guesthouse service in communities in the future.

As it is known, ecotourism is one of the prospective tourism directions in Artsakh. Artak Grigoryan believes that the establishment of B&B guesthouses will create preconditions also for ecotourism developments.

