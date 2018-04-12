First closed-door Cabinet meeting had busy agenda, many discussions, says acting minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Today’s closed-door Cabinet meeting proceeded with much debates and busy agenda, acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told a press briefing after the meeting.

“The agenda of the first closed-door session was busy, 73 issues were debated, we had many discussions. It’s not about us expressing ourselves more freely, we are always free, open and transparent. Today’s meeting was special not only because it was closed-door, but also because it had a wide agenda,” he said.

After several years of open sessions, the government had earlier decided to hold the Cabinet meetings behind closed doors.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan