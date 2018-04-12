President of Artsakh holds meeting with Teach for Armenia project representatives

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 12 received representatives of Teach for Armenia project led by its founder and director Larisa Hovhannisyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the education field in Artsakh were discussed.

President Sahakyan attached importance to the implementation of Teach for Armenia project, considering it demanded and interesting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan, as well as other officials.

