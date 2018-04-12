Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Garegin Melkonyan on April 11 presented his credentials to King of the Netherlands His Majesty Willem-Alexander, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ceremony was followed by Ambassador Melkonyan’s private meeting with the King of the Netherlands which was also attended by minister of foreign affairs Stef Blok.

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment, wished success in his diplomatic mission, stating that his previous experience will be useful for development of relations between the two countries in different spheres.

The Armenian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and assured that during his mission he will spare no effort to contribute to the further development of the Armenian-Dutch relations. He highlighted the existing potential aimed at boosting the mutually beneficial cooperation and stated that the development of cooperation between the two countries is important for Armenia.

During the talk Ambassador Melkonyan also introduced His Majesty on Armenia’s main foreign policy priorities, approaches on international and regional issues, the processes on transitioning to a parliamentary system. The meeting also touched upon the Armenian community of the Netherlands, the Netherlands’ engagement in the Armenia-EU relations, the economic and sectoral partnership and other issues.



