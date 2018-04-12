At least 3 dead in Yellow Sea maritime collision
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Three people are dead and another three are missing when two ships collided April 12 in the Yellow Sea, Korean media reported.
One of the ships was a Tanzanian cargo ship, and the other one was a Korean fishing boat.
The collision happened overnight April 12, ten kilometers north-east from Geoje Island.
Rescuers are attempting to find the missing crewmen.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:50 At least 3 dead in Yellow Sea maritime collision
- 11:26 Armenian parliament approves $2,000,000 loan deal with IBRD
- 11:22 Parliament passes bill on banning nightclubs from operating near apartment buildings
- 11:20 Armenian government holds closed-door session
- 11:09 Taliban attack kills 7 police officers, local official in central Afghanistan
- 10:59 Government seeks to shift April 30 business day to May 5 for Labour Day holidays
- 10:40 Turkish prosecution files motion against Garo Paylan seeking to strip ethnic Armenian MP of immunity
- 10:06 Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria crisis
- 10:01 Syrian governmental forces take full control over Eastern Ghouta
- 10:00 Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote – LIVE
- 09:57 Trump’s pick for State Secretary Mike Pompeo says “days of soft policy” towards Russia are over
- 09:52 US possible military action against Syria delayed, not cancelled
- 09:25 Azerbaijan election results: Ilham Aliyev “garners” 86% votes in “landslide victory”, securing 4th term in office
- 08:54 European Stocks - 11-04-18
- 08:52 US stocks up - 11-04-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-18
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 11-04-18
- 08:49 Oil Prices Up - 11-04-18
- 04.11-21:24 Situation in the world becomes more and more chaotic – Putin
- 04.11-21:20 Past 10 years were complicated, full of challenges, but also years of enhancing statehood and security – Sharmazanov
- 04.11-21:08 Azerbaijan’s president prefers pop stars to democracy – Washington Post
- 04.11-20:37 RPA to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia
- 04.11-20:13 Moscow favors serious approaches rather than 'Twitter diplomacy' — Kremlin's response to Trump
- 04.11-19:10 Artsakh’s Defense Ministry official responds to announcements of Azerbaijani General Hasanov – Azerbaijan was forced to beseech ceasefire
- 04.11-18:01 Turkey rules out returning Afrin to Assad’s regime
- 04.11-17:51 8.6% growth of economic activation recorded in January-February 2018 – acting PM
- 04.11-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-18
- 04.11-17:38 Asian Stocks - 11-04-18
- 04.11-17:30 Karen Karapetyan sees all fundaments for future sustainable economic development and far- reaching reforms
- 04.11-17:21 ABF plans to establish Blockchain open university in Armenia
- 04.11-17:17 Government to grant distinguished young people deferment from military service
- 04.11-17:00 Opposition’s “smoke show” in parliament triggers false fire alarm in crisis management HQ
- 04.11-16:55 Joining EEU didn’t restrict Armenia’s access to other markets, assures acting PM
- 04.11-16:40 US-Russia relations worse than ever before, says Trump
- 04.11-16:25 Algeria plane crash claims 257 lives in deadliest aviation disaster since MH17
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 8166 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 6185 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2869 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
14:44, 04.09.2018
Viewed 2766 times Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 2596 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon