At least 3 dead in Yellow Sea maritime collision


YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Three people are dead and another three are missing when two ships collided April 12 in the Yellow Sea, Korean media reported.

One of the ships was a Tanzanian cargo ship, and the other one was a Korean fishing boat.

The collision happened overnight April 12, ten kilometers north-east from Geoje Island.

Rescuers are attempting to find the missing crewmen.

