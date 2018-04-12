Parliament passes bill on banning nightclubs from operating near apartment buildings

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament passed a law Thursday on banning nightclubs and similar entertainment venues from operating in the areas of apartment buildings, educational institutions, medical facilities or historic-cultural sites.

89 MPs voted in favor, and only 4 against, the bill on amending the law on trade and services.

The bill package aims to regulate public life and raise its quality by defining categories of services which are subject to restrictions.

Certain requirements and restrictions will be imposed regarding the location of some types of entertainment venues, while other measures will be introduced in terms of maintaining silence at nighttime.

Venues which are subject to restrictions are : karaoke clubs, discos, nightclubs, bathhouses and saunas. These businesses will no longer be permitted to be located in the territories of apartment buildings, official buildings, historic sites or educational and medical facilities.

