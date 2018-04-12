Armenian government holds closed-door session

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Taking into account the Law on Structure and Activity of the Government which came into force on April 9, the government is holding session at a closed-door format on April 12, reports Armenpress.

The session agenda includes 71 issues.

After the session press briefings are expected. In particular, acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan will hold a briefing at the government’s press hall.

