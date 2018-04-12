Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

Taliban attack kills 7 police officers, local official in central Afghanistan


YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Taliban fighters have attacked a police checkpoint and a local governmental building in Ghazni, a town in central Afghanistan. Seven police officers and a local official have been killed, Tolo News reported.

The attack took place overnight April 12.

27 Taliban fighters were killed in a firefight.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




