Government seeks to shift April 30 business day to May 5 for Labour Day holidays

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of the April 12 Cabinet meeting includes the issue of shifting the upcoming April 30 business day to May 5 (Saturday).

The government said the move will enable citizens to have holidays before Labour Day – May 1.

Thus, citizens will have a 4-day weekend, starting from Saturday April 28 until Wednesday May 2.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan