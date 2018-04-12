Government seeks to shift April 30 business day to May 5 for Labour Day holidays
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of the April 12 Cabinet meeting includes the issue of shifting the upcoming April 30 business day to May 5 (Saturday).
The government said the move will enable citizens to have holidays before Labour Day – May 1.
Thus, citizens will have a 4-day weekend, starting from Saturday April 28 until Wednesday May 2.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
