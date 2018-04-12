ARMENPRESS and Ruptly sign cooperation agreement aimed at video content development

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency signed a cooperation agreement with Ruptly video news agency aimed at making its video content more in compliance with international standards.

The agreement was signed by Mihran Mirkhavoyan – Head of Foreign Affairs Service at ARMENPRESS state news agency, and Indira Zharova – Territory Manager for Russia and CIS at Ruptly video news agency.

Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan said the agreement will enable to develop the agency’s video content in compliance with international standards.

“In the activity of ARMENPRESS we attach great importance to the fact that all types of the content we produce are in accordance with international standards. In this sense this agreement will allow to make Ruptly’s content available for us, as well as the content of ARMENPRESS available for our partner, and will enable to increase the quality of video production”, Aram Ananyan said.

“We are very happy for this new cooperation between ARMENPRESS and Ruptly. I think the cooperation between Armenia’s main state news agency and the Russian unique multimedia agency will be mutually beneficial for both sides. Armenia is a key strategic country, therefore, what is happening in Armenia, is also interesting in Russia and outside its borders”, Indira Zharova said, adding that ARMENPRESS will have a chance to receive Ruptly’s exclusive videos.

Mihran Mirkhavoyan also attached importance to the signing of this agreement and said ARMENPRESS news agency develops the direction of its video services. According to him, this cooperation will be a great impetus not only for exchange of materials, videos, but also for exchange of experience.

“Having such partner, I think we will give new impetus to ARMENPRESS’s video content. We will also transfer our videos. Such agreements not only suppose transfer of files, but also human interaction, exchange of experience and joint programs”, Mihran Mirkhavoyan said.

“SputnikPro” project organized recently by Sputnik Armenia in Yerevan served as a platform for formation of this cooperaton. Head of Sputnik Armenia news agency and radio Dmitry Pisarenko informed that the project supposed a series of “master-classes” with the participation of leading Russian media managers and specialists.

“The goal is to increase the professionalism of media outlets, create a competitive environment which leads to developments. Therefore, when Ruptly presented its projects at this platform, ARMENPRESS showed an interest which resulted in the signing of this agreement”, Dmitry Pisarenko said.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan