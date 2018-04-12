Syrian governmental forces take full control over Eastern Ghouta

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Syria’s government army has taken full control over the city of Douma that was held by the Jaysh al-Islam group and now entire Eastern Ghouta is under control of government forces, chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria Yuri Yevtushenko said on Thursday, TASS reports.



"Today saw a landmark event in Syria’s history. A state flag hoisted on the Douma building heralded control over this settlement and, hence, over entire Eastern Ghouta," he said.

According to Yevtushenko, Russian military police units will be deployed in Douma following its liberation from militants to maintain law and order during its transition under control of Syria’s legitimate government.

The Russian reconciliation center said earlier it is finishing evacuation of militants and their families from Douma. Yevtushenko said on Wednesday about 4,000 militants and members of their families had left the city during the past day, surrendering more than 400 pieces of weaponry, including large-caliber machineguns, grenade launchers, sniper and assault rifles.



English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan