Trump’s pick for State Secretary Mike Pompeo says “days of soft policy” towards Russia are over

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. CIA director Mike Pompeo, who was picked by US President Donald Trump as the next Secretary of State, has declared that the days of what he called a "soft policy" toward Russia are over, RT reports.

At the same time, he said dialogue must continue.

"Russia continues to act aggressively, enabled by years of soft policy toward that aggression. That’s now over. The list of this administration’s actions to raise the cost for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is long," Pompeo said in his prepared testimony before the Senate for the confirmation hearing. Excerpts of his testimony were released by the White House on Thursday.

The intelligence chief, known for his hardline approach to foreign affairs, stated that the Trump administration’s handling of the Russia issue has made it clear that it “rightfully, has identified Russia as a danger to our country.”

We have imposed tough sanctions and expelled more Russian diplomats and intelligence officers from the US than at any time since the Cold War,” Pompeo said. Our diplomatic efforts with Russia will prove challenging, but as in previous confrontations with Moscow, will continue,” he stated.

