Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote – LIVE

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on April 12, reports Armenpress.

Issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the April 11 session the lawmakers debated five issues, including the report on the activity of the Central Electoral Commission, the legislative package on making changes in the Law on Trade and Services and the draft law on making change in the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan