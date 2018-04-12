Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-18


LONDON, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 3.22% to $2245.00, copper price up by 0.56% to $6969.00, lead price down by 0.54% to $2389.00, nickel price up by 0.55% to $13800.00, tin price down by 0.71% to $21100.00, zinc price down by 0.15% to $3241.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




