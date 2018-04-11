Situation in the world becomes more and more chaotic – Putin

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects common sense to prevail amid the current global tensions, as he himself said at a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on April 11, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

"Indeed, the current global situation cannot but cause concern," Putin said. "The situation in the world is becoming more and more chaotic. Nevertheless, we do hope that common sense will eventually prevail and international relations will get back on constructive track and the entire global system will become more stable and predictable," he added.

Putin has said that Moscow is committed to constructive dialogue with its foreign partners and will promote a positive agenda.

"As for Russia, it will continue to consistently be committed to strengthening global and regional security and stability and fully comply with its international obligations, build constructive cooperation with partners based on respect relying on international legal norms and the UN Charter," the Russian leader said.

"We will promote a positive, forward-looking agenda, work to ensure sustainable development, well-being and prosperity of humanity," he said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan