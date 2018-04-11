Past 10 years were complicated, full of challenges, but also years of enhancing statehood and security – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) have summed up the results of the 10-year tenure of the 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and expressed their view, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the party, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party.

“It’s difficult to exaggerate Serzh Sargsyan’s contribution to the strengthening of Armenia. There will still be some opportunities to present all the achievements according to separate spheres during those 10 years. Those 10 years were complicated, full of challenges, but at the same time, years of enhancing statehood and security. It’s obvious that Armenia of 2008 and Armenia of 2018 are different from the perspective of democracy development, security enhancement, human rights protection, foreign policy and making firmer the principle of the implementation of the right to self-determination in Artsakh issue”, Sharmazanov said, adding that naturally, there were also drawbacks.

“We also discussed the 1.5 years of activities of Karen Karapetyan’s Cabinet. We thanked 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan for his patriotic activities, as well as thanked all the Cabinet members, and particularly Karen Karapetyan for the results of the past 1.5 years”, Sharmazanov said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan