RPA to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will propose the party Council to nominate Serzh Sargsyan, the leader of the party, as the candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia on Sunday, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the party, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party.

“The Executive Body of the RPA has started discussions over the next Prime Minister. The discussions passed in an atmosphere of unity and solidarity. Everyone accepted the proposal made by the acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan earlier. It’s clear who will be our candidate for the post of the Prime Minister – leader of the party Serzh Sargsyan. No one else’s candidacy was discussed”, Sharmazanov said.

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan spoke on April 9 about his meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan, answered the question about the next Prime Minister and presented his visions. “We also referred to the issue of the candidate for the post of the Prime Minister, we talked about the Constitution, and the new model of governance. We shared the opinion that under the conditions of the challenges and issues facing the country the smooth transition to the new governance model is of key importance. Also, taking into account the achievements reached under the existing configuration of state governance we have decided to offer our party colleagues to preserve the existing configuration for this period of time, meaning to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of the Prime Minister.Because, I reiterate, it’s of key importance to switch to the new model in a smooth, productive way with diminished risks”, he had said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan