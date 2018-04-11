Moscow favors serious approaches rather than 'Twitter diplomacy' — Kremlin's response to Trump

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Kremlin has commented on US President Donald Trump’s tweet that Russia should be ready to shoot down missiles fired at Syria, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

Moscow is not supporting the so-called ‘Twitter-diplomacy’ and counts on a serious approach in international relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s most recent Tweeter statements about Russia.

"We are not participating in ‘Twitter-diplomacy’," Peskov told journalists. "We are supporting serious approaches."

"We still firmly believe that it is important to abstain from taking steps, which may be detrimental to the already fragile situation (in Syria)," he said.

“The invented charges over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot serve as a pretext for the use of force towards that country”, he added.

