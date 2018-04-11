8.6% growth of economic activation recorded in January-February 2018 – acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. During the first 2 months of 2018 8.6% growth of economic activation was recorded in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during parliament-government Q&A session. “Though we have some force majeure situation since Teghut enterprise is out of operation, we have recorded 8.6% growth of economic activation during the first months of 2018, as well as 43% rise in exports and 45-46% rise in imports”, ARMENPRESS reports the acting PM as saying.

Karen Karapetyan underlined that each ministry has its own vision of where to go, what direction to pursue. “For quite a long period we worked on 20-30 projects which have been presented to the president of the republic and in the near future will be submitted for a public debate”, Karapetyan said, adding that the citizens of Armenia will appreciate the ambitious projects. “The goals are far reaching but the projects are realistic. We have to spare no efforts to implement reforms in all the spheres”, he said.

