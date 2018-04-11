Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-18
YEREVAN, 11 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.36 drams to 483.12 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.29 drams to 597.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.18 drams to 685.79 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 166.96 drams to 20797.46 drams. Silver price вup by 3.04 drams to 256.13 drams. Platinum price вup by 133.56 drams to 14429.85 drams.
