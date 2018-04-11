Karen Karapetyan sees all fundaments for future sustainable economic development and far- reaching reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is convinced that the activities of the government of the last 1.5 years show that all the fundaments for a sustainable economic growth in the future are present, Karapetyan said during parliament-government Q&A session.

“We recorded 7.5% economic growth in 2017. In the near future we will make public the indexes of the first quarter of 2018, which exceed those of 2017. 7.5% economic growth is the highest in the region. I believe that in the near future we will record economic growth that will give us an opportunity to implement fundamental reforms. I am sure the last 1.5 years proved it”, ARMENPRESS reports Karapetyan as saying.

The acting PM reminded that the government has predicted 4.5% economic growth for 2018, assuring that if there are no force majeure situations, the growth may be even higher.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan