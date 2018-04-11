ABF plans to establish Blockchain open university in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Blockchain Forum (ABF), which is also the organizer of the Armenian Blockchain Forum to be held in Yerevan, plans to establish Blockchein open university in Armenia, Anastasya Tyurina - Managing Director of Educational Cluster at the ABF, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“The first project trusted on me in Armenia is the Blockchain open university. We invite all those creating different platforms with blockchain technologies over this idea. It’s quite interesting as it enables even the teenagers, young specialists to enter this new field very quickly. The open university will have both long-term and short-term educational programs through which the participants will be able to establish their startups. Our task is to provide platforms, access to investments, money, international markets within the ecosystem that will be created. We are open to cooperation with different companies in Armenia engaged in development of blockchain technologies the number of which already reaches 10”, Anastasya Tyurina said.

Blockchain open university intends to become global. Anastasya Tyurina said they have received confirmation on cooperation from IBM, Microsoft, and this will be announced during the Forum.

“When we talk about blockchain technologies, we must emphasize that it is a distributed system between computers and participants, even our team can be distributed in different countries. For us it’s important for that university to be global as it will involve technology creators from different countries. Secondly, it should be distributed between different universities, here there cannot be any talk on the fact that one university participates in that program, and the rest not. Moreover, this is even not possible as each university has its own specializations, but we need specialists at different directions in the industry”, the ABF representative said.

Anastasya Tyurina said they seriously react to this educational program and plan to install a certified system for these specializations.

“This is a profession, profession of the future, and we approach this very seriously”, she said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan