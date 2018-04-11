Opposition’s “smoke show” in parliament triggers false fire alarm in crisis management HQ

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The “smoke show” of opposition MPs which took place earlier today in the Armenian parliament triggered the automated fire alarm system in the crisis management center headquarters at 12:04.

First responders were unaware what triggered the system at the moment when the alarm came in, and immediately contacted the security officers of the parliament, who confirmed that there is no fire and everything is under control, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Opposition MPs representing the Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament carried out a “colorful smoke show” in the session hall.

Yelk MP Ararat Mirzoyan requested the floor for remarks during debates on amending the Trade and Services law.

Mirzoyan called on their followers to gather in Yerevan’s Freedom Square on April 13, 18:30 for a rally. “Here, we will together ignite the torch of our freedom”, he said.

After his speech, the MP ignited a smoke bomb, a type of firework producing colored smoke. Another opposition MP Lena Nazaryan joined Mirzoyan for the show.

After holding the smoke bombs and filling the hall with colored smoke, the two exited the parliament.

“Seems like the show failed, open up the doors so we can work normally”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov said.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, another opposition MP suggested to have a break until the smoke clears from the hall. “Mr. Gorgisyan, it’s you and your faction. What break?! You can take a break before and after the voting. We continue working. Let the public simply see and decide who is doing what in the parliament”, Sharmazanov said.

Speaker Babloyan also reacted, saying: “Dear colleagues, we are now debating a bill which aims to protect the citizens, their safety, and we witness an occurrence which first of all causes a fire danger in this building, secondly causes hazard of inhaling toxic materials among lawmakers who are working here now. I am now speaking not only as a Speaker, but also as a citizen and doctor, who can’t tolerate when because of certain political or other goals lawmakers and citizens are put in a position where their health and life can be threatened. Do you imagine, if a fire were to break out here, 700 staff will be in danger. I consider this action to be unacceptable”, he said.

“This isn’t a kindergarten, this is the parliament”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov said, adding that the Rules of Procedure enables to take appropriate measures in this kind of situations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan