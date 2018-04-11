Joining EEU didn’t restrict Armenia’s access to other markets, assures acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan is convinced that joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) was a correct decision for the country. Karapetyan assures that joining the EEU did not limit Armenia’s entry to other markets.

In response to a question from opposition MP Edmon Marukyan during a parliamentary Q&A, Karapetyan said that Armenia entered a market of 180,000,000, and got privileged regimes.

“In addition to the fact that we developed our domestic potential with this, we also solved an issue of inviting investors,” he said.

Karapetyan disagreed with the MP who argued that Armenia has restricted its access to other markets by joining the union.

The acting PM said that the growth of imports and exports of Armenia in 2017 was mostly associated with other markets.

Karapetyan reminded that Armenia has the GSP+ regime with the EU and GSP with the US, Japan, Canada, Switzerland and other countries.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan