Hasmik Petrosyan appointed assistant to Armenian President


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on April 11 signed a directive on appointing Hasmik Petrosyan assistant to the President, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




