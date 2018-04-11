181 dead in Algerian military transport plane crash

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. 181 people have been killed when an Ilyushin-76TD military transport plane of the Algerian Air Force crashed on April 11, the Algerian civil defense department said, TASS reports.

Among the victims 26 are members of the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

An Algerian Air Force plane en route from Boufarik via Tindouf to Bechar in the country’s southwest, crashed minutes after taking off from the airdrome of a military base in Boufarik, 50 south of the capital Algiers. The plane crashed onto a farm field and instantly caught fire.

Algeria’s national defense ministry confirmed the crash of the military plane.

A probe is underway.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan