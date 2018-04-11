International company interested in opening regional data center in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. ETIX EVERYWHERE, a provider of smart data centers, is interested in operations in Armenia.

Acting minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting April 11 with the international business development delegation of the company in Yerevan.

Company executives presented their portfolio to the minister at the meeting, mentioning global operations ranging from Europe to the US, African countries and Asia.

ETIX EVERYWHERE officials said they are interested in opening a regional data center in Armenia.

Acting minister Martirosyan expressed readiness to assist the implementation of the initiative.

He presented to the delegation the skills and potential of Armenian IT professionals and expressed hope that the company will also consider creating a scientific research lab of the Armenian IT market.

The sides discussed directions of cooperation.

ETIX EVERYWHERE will have a more detailed discussion about the project with ministry experts.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan