Azerbaijan presidential election: Gross violations being recorded at polling stations

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The presidential election in Azerbaijan, which launched on April 11, is being held with gross violations, the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports. Cases of ballot box stuffing have been registered.

In particular, the camera of the central election commission at the polling station in Baku’s Yasamal region recorded how a citizen throws several ballots in the box at once.

In another polling station, the members close the camera with a paper and open several minutes later. The footage clearly shows that after that the number of ballots increased in the ballot box.

The Azerbaijani Turan news agency reported that its photo correspondent’s activity has been undermined. The correspondent was told at the polling station that he is not registered, whereas the central election commission earlier said that there is no rule on restricting the work of photographers.

Eight candidates are running for office in the snap elections – Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, MP Zahid Oruc, Araz Alizada MP, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev – MP, chairman of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Faraj Guliyev – MP, chairman of the National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev – chairman of the Modern Equality Party, Razi Nurullayev – political analyst from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party and Sardar Jalaloglu - chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party.

The authoritarian incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is widely expected to “win” the election. If Aliyev wins this election, it will be the 4th consecutive re-election of the Azerbaijan dictator.

In recent years, Aliyev has silenced the opposition and free press of Azerbaijan, with many opposition politicians being expelled or arrested, while independent news media were shut down.

The April 11 presidential election is the first election after the Constitutional amendments of the country, which enabled Aliyev to run for office for the 4th time for a 7-year term. Another amendment in the Constitution enabled Aliyev to run for office as many times as he wants, because the limitation of a candidates’ nomination was abolished, thus, enabling the authoritarian leader to consolidate power even more.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan