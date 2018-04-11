Mkhitaryan benched until end of season as Wenger provides injury update

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Days after Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffered a knee injury while playing for Arsenal in a Europe league clash with CSKA Moscow, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger provided some updates on the injury.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffered a knee ligament injury. He won’t be ready for the second leg match with CSKA. The midfielder will also not participate in the Newcastle and West Ham matches. Mkhitaryan can play in the end of the season,” Wenger said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan