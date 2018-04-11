President Bako Sahakyan holds consultation on Artsakh-Lebanon mutual partnership

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 11 held a working consultation on the upcoming economic forum to be held in Artsakh with the participation of the Lebanese-Armenian business circles, as well as on issues relating to the mutual partnership between the Lebanese-Armenian community and Artsakh in educational and humanitarian spheres, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Karo Kebabjyan - Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Lebanon and Middle East, presented respective report during the consultation.

President Bako Sahakyan gave respective instructions to the heads of concerned agencies on the implementation of the aforementioned activities.

The consultation was also attended by Artsakh’s state minister Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan