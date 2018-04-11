Acting minister Suren Karayan holds farewell meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin who completes his diplomatic mission, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the acting minister said Ivan Volynkin had an important contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Russian economic relations and thanked for his investment in Armenia’s economic field.

The sides noted that in the recent years the Eurasian integration processes were successfully held. Suren Karayan and Ivan Volynkin positively assessed the trade turnover rates and figures between the two countries, adding that there is a potential which is still not utilized.

Ambassador Volynkin said there are also positive trends in the field of tourism. He said the Russian tourists year by year are more interested in Armenia as a tourism destination.

At the end of the meeting the Russian Ambassador thanked acting minister Suren Karayan for the productive cooperation.

In his turn Suren Karayan wished Ivan Volynkin success in his future activities.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan