200 servicemen might have died in Algeria military plane crash – media

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 200 military servicemen might have died in an Ilyushin-76 military transport plane crash in Algeria on April 11, Al-Hadath TV said, TASS reports.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Boufarik base, 50 kilometers south of the capital Algiers.

The plane instantly caught fire.

Awful news.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan