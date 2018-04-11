At least 200 killed in military plane crash in Algeria - reports
YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 200 people were killed in a military plane crash in northern Algeria, Asharq al-Awsat daily said, TASS reports.
The incident occurred in Blida province near Boufarik airport.
The details of the incident are being clarified.
