At least 200 killed in military plane crash in Algeria - reports


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 200 people were killed in a military plane crash in northern Algeria, Asharq al-Awsat daily said, TASS reports.

The incident occurred in Blida province near Boufarik airport.

The details of the incident are being clarified.

