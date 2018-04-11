Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

Man stabs 15-year-old in Yerevan


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. A citizen reported to the Yerevan Police Department on April 1 that a man has stabbed a child in the city’s Children’s Park.

The Yerevan Police Department told ARMENPRESS that minutes after the report a medical center alarmed the police that a 15 year old boy has been hospitalized with stab wounds.

A 35-year old man, identified as Argam Hovhannisyan, has been detained in suspicion of stabbing the boy.

Hovhannisyan, a local of a village in Aragatsotn province, confessed to carrying out the crime.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration