Tengelmann retail group chief Karl-Erivan Haub missing in Alps

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. German billionaire and head of Tengelmann retail group Karl-Erivan Haub has been missing since April 7 when he failed to return from an off-piste skiing tour in the Alps, Reuters reports citing German and Swiss media.

Spiegel magazine cited a Tengelmann spokeswoman as saying a search was underway for the 58-year-old.

Switzerland’s Blick newspaper said the family had alerted Swiss authorities after Karl-Erivan had failed to return to his hotel in the resort of Zermatt after he set off from a lift on the Matterhorn mountain on Saturday morning.

Tengelmann retail group was founded in 1867. Karl-Erivan Haub chairs it since 2000. Haub’s father, Erivan Haub, died last month on his ranch in Wyoming. Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at $6.4 billion.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan