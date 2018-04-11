23 dead in Brazil prison break attempt

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 23 people have been killed in Belem, Brazil, when prisoners attempted to escape from a correctional facility, local authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies said one prison guard and 22 prisoners were killed in the firefight.

The prison break was comprehensively premeditated. The prison was ambushed by heavily armed men from the outside, blowing up a wall for the convicts to escape from the heavily overcrowded prison.

