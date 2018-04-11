23 dead in Brazil prison break attempt
YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 23 people have been killed in Belem, Brazil, when prisoners attempted to escape from a correctional facility, local authorities said.
Law enforcement agencies said one prison guard and 22 prisoners were killed in the firefight.
The prison break was comprehensively premeditated. The prison was ambushed by heavily armed men from the outside, blowing up a wall for the convicts to escape from the heavily overcrowded prison.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:35 At least 200 killed in military plane crash in Algeria - reports
- 12:20 Man stabs 15-year-old in Yerevan
- 11:56 33 suspects under investigation as Armenian security services bust illegal immigration syndicate
- 11:34 CNN’s film on Armenia and Artsakh to be aired in May
- 11:32 'If you are first to arrive, you will have an advantage' - Armenia's finance minister to GCC investors on opportunities
- 11:12 Tengelmann retail group chief Karl-Erivan Haub missing in Alps
- 11:02 Yulia Skripal transported to military base
- 10:56 23 dead in Brazil prison break attempt
- 10:54 British PM May refuses to join US military airstrikes against Syria
- 10:41 Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg testifies before US Congress in 5-hour hearing
- 10:36 6 dead in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk
- 10:26 European Union CEPA unanimously ratified by Armenian parliament
- 10:07 Armenian Genocide commemoration events to begin April 17 in the Netherlands
- 09:58 UNSC fails to pass 3 resolutions on Syria 'chem attack' as Russia calls for restraint
- 09:50 Blockchain technologies for Armenia’s economy: Yerevan to host leaders of the field
- 09:34 Incumbent president Aliyev expected to “win” election as Azerbaijanis head to polling stations
- 09:23 European Stocks - 10-04-18
- 09:21 US stocks up - 10-04-18
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-04-18
- 09:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-04-18
- 09:16 Oil Prices Up - 10-04-18
- 09:14 Possible impacts of ruble depreciation: Armenian economist says Russian economy is steadily developing
- 04.10-21:12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in list of top 500 famous footballers
- 04.10-20:27 Commemoration ceremony dedicated to Armenian Genocide to be held at Times Square
- 04.10-19:59 Development of Armenian-Russian relations result of Sargsyan-Putin interactions based on mutual confidence – Lavrov
- 04.10-19:50 Armenia showed by its own example that developing relations in all directions is effective – Lavrov
- 04.10-19:23 UK interested in development of relations with Armenia - Alan Duncan
- 04.10-19:17 HALO Trust official briefs Artsakh’s FM on investigation into deadly mine explosion
- 04.10-19:12 Ambassador Tian Erlong optimistic over future of Armenian-Chinese relations
- 04.10-18:46 Ruben Vardanyan pins great hopes on Armen Sarkissian’s activities
- 04.10-18:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-18
- 04.10-18:23 Asian Stocks - 10-04-18
- 04.10-17:32 Maraga massacres were result of ethnic cleansing, says Artsakh presidential spokesman
- 04.10-17:05 Decade of agricultural development in Armenia - Dutch roses are even exported to Netherlands from Armenia
- 04.10-17:00 Vardan Minasyan re-appointed head coach of Armenian National Football Team after 4 years
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 8009 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 5991 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2754 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2669 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month
14:44, 04.09.2018
Viewed 2438 times Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration