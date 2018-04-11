6 dead in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Six people were killed when a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, TASS reports.

Mi-8 helicopter of the Vostok air carrier crashed on the Vyborgskaya street in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk at about 11:00 local time (4:00 Moscow time) while on a training flight.

The rescuers of the emergency situations ministry completed the search operations. A total of 219 people and 31 pieces of equipment are dealing with the aftermath of the accident. The fire at the crash site has already been put out.

Investigators and Rosaviation specialists are working on the scene.

