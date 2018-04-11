Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

European Union CEPA unanimously ratified by Armenian parliament


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament unanimously ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union.

All 95 lawmakers in attendance voted in favor of ratifying the agreement.

The deal, known as CEPA, was signed November 2017 in Brussels.

