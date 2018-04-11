LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.50% to $2175.00, copper price up by 1.76% to $6930.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2402.00, nickel price up by 3.66% to $13725.00, tin price up by 1.55% to $21250.00, zinc price up by 0.89% to $3246.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
