Commemoration ceremony dedicated to Armenian Genocide to be held at Times Square

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A commemoration ceremony dedicated to the Armenian Genocide will be held at New York’s Times Square on April 22 which will be attended by famous opera singer Elie Berberian.

The event will also be attended by Congress members, prominent scientists and artists. “Time Square is the world’s main business and entertainment square. This is a very important event for my nation and events of this scale empower the Armenian efforts”, ARMENPRESS reports Elie Berberian as saying.

During the ceremony the opera singer will perform the song “Hayer jan” (Dear Armenians) about the unity of Armenians. In addition, Berberian will perform Komitas’s song “Horovel”.

The singer highlighted the importance of the Armenian Genocide remembrance, adding that it’e necessary to teach the generation “the power of our ancestors, who struggled for preserving their religion”.

