Development of Armenian-Russian relations result of Sargsyan-Putin interactions based on mutual confidence – Lavrov

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. During the last decade Armenian-Russian relations developed as a result of interactions between the Presidents of Armenia and Russia, Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin, based on mutual confidence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a documentary film called “The Patient Negotiator” telling about the 10 years of the tenure of Armenia’s 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan.

“Armenia and Russia have allied, strategic and partner relations. These formulations are enshrined in bilateral agreements, CSTO documents and these relations cover all the spheres of activity of our peoples without any exceptions. During the last decade the relations developed as a result of interactions between the Presidents of Armenia and Russia, Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin, based on mutual confidence. They regularly meet at the top level several times during a year in Armenia, Russia and during international conferences”, ARMENPRESS reports Lavrov as saying.

According to him, the Armenian-Russian relations undoubtedly recorded stable development during the last 10 years. “Last year trade turnover between Armenia and Russia grew by over 30% last year against 2016, amounting to 1 billion and 750 million USD which is a huge sum. Hundreds of Russian or Armenian-Russian companies operate in Armenia benefiting its economic development”, the Russian FM said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan