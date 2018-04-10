Armenia showed by its own example that developing relations in all directions is effective – Lavrov

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia showed by its own example that in practice developing relations in all directions is not senseless, and vice the versa, that policy is useful for the given country, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a documentary film called “The Patient Negotiator” telling about the 10 years of the tenure of Armenia’s 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan.

“It’s not right to put a false choice in front of post-Soviet states – to be either with Russia or the West. It’s a totally ideologized, politicized approach, and the fact that Armenia insisted on having such relations with the EU that accept Armenia’s rights and obligations in other integration processes was a right step”, Lavrov said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan