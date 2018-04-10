Ambassador Tian Erlong optimistic over future of Armenian-Chinese relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong has no doubts that Armenian-Chinese relations will continue to develop irrespective of the governance model, the Ambassador told the reporters after Armen Sarkissian’s swearing-in ceremony. “I think this is a historical event when a country shifts to a parliamentary model. I am convinced that the friendly relations will be preserved and will develop further under the new conditions”, ARMENPRESS reports Tian Erlong as saying.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday on April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament. Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May God help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government has resigned. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan