Ruben Vardanyan pins great hopes on Armen Sarkissian’s activities

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of IDeA Foundation Ruben Vardanyan pins great hopes on the activities of newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Ruben Vardanyan told the reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of Armen Sarkissian.

“I am anxious and pin great hopes. This is a very important step for the development path of our Armenian nation. I hope our expectations will be surpassed multiple times”, ARMENPRESS reports Vardanyana s saying.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia on April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible. The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

The 4th President of Armenia delivered a speech afterwards.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. In accordance to the Constitution, the government has resigned. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan