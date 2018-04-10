Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-18

YEREVAN, 10 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 April, USD exchange rate is up by 0.88 drams to 481.76 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.82 drams to 593.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.38 drams to 7.71 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 4.95 drams to 682.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 49.28 drams to 20630.5 drams. Silver price is up by 1.47 drams to 253.09 drams. Platinum price is up by 211.64 drams to 14296.29 drams.