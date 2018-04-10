Asian Stocks - 10-04-18
TOKYO, 10 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.54% to 21794.32 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.35% to 1731.94 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.66% to 3190.32 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.65% to 30728.74 points.
- 19:59 Development of Armenian-Russian relations result of Sargsyan-Putin interactions based on mutual confidence – Lavrov
- 19:23 UK interested in development of relations with Armenia - Alan Duncan
- 19:17 HALO Trust official briefs Artsakh’s FM on investigation into deadly mine explosion
- 19:12 Ambassador Tian Erlong optimistic over future of Armenian-Chinese relations
- 18:46 Ruben Vardanyan pins great hopes on Armen Sarkissian’s activities
- 18:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-18
- 18:23 Asian Stocks - 10-04-18
- 17:32 Maraga massacres were result of ethnic cleansing, says Artsakh presidential spokesman
- 17:05 Decade of agricultural development in Armenia - Dutch roses are even exported to Netherlands from Armenia
- 17:00 Vardan Minasyan re-appointed head coach of Armenian National Football Team after 4 years
- 16:45 Decade of establishment of IT field: Armenia exports over half of its IT products
- 16:30 Armenian Armed Forces have unprecedented arsenal: A decade of military and defense development
- 16:23 Crimes committed by Azerbaijan in Maraga, Artsakh have no statute of limitations: 26 years after horrendous genocidal massacres
- 15:33 Armenia’s 2008-2018 energy leap continues
- 15:30 The decade of stability of Armenia’s financial system and availability of services
- 15:24 Hotel economy, significant increase in number of tourists: Armenia’s progress in the field in past decade - film
- 14:22 Acting minister Mkrtchyan holds farewell meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 13:52 Vice Speaker slams opposition MP Pashinyan’s actions as juvenile fight
- 13:30 Armenia defeats Belarus in UEFA U14 tournament
- 13:20 Time for Italian Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide – Serzh Sargsyan’s interview to La Stampa
- 13:16 Rescuers save 10-ton beached whale in Argentina
- 13:13 Acting PM Karapetyan to play role in administration system – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 12:40 Constant work needed for forming favorable investment environment, says Armenia’s new President
- 12:35 Karapetyan appoints acting chief military superintendent
- 12:28 EU’s migration problems with other countries should not impact visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia – senior lawmaker
- 12:13 Kim Jong Un assesses future talks with U.S. at party meeting
- 12:06 Temperature to drop 5 degrees in Armenia
- 11:47 President Sarkissian considers remarkable firm and reliable historical memory in Armenian- Russian relations
- 11:45 European Union to increase financial assistance for Armenia
- 11:44 Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
- 11:43 Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
- 11:37 Armenia has assurances that EU will maintain common principles of NK conflict settlement in agreement with Azerbaijan, says deputy FM
- 11:08 No formulation in Armenia-EU Agreement on closing Metsamor nuclear power plant – deputy FM
- 10:48 Turkish military to withdraw from Afrin when Syrian crisis is settled – deputy PM Bozdag
- 10:42 Apple unveils red iPhone 8 in partnership with anti-AIDS/HIV NGO
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 7880 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 5775 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2693 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2606 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month
21:14, 04.03.2018
Viewed 1700 times “March for Justice” dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide do be held in Los Angeles