Asian Stocks - 10-04-18

TOKYO, 10 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.54% to 21794.32 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.35% to 1731.94 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.66% to 3190.32 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.65% to 30728.74 points.